Getty Images

The UK has been experiencing some pretty sweltering temperatures recently.

Thursday even broke the record for the UK's hottest July day, with temperatures reaching 38.1C in Cambridge.

Because of the heat, people were being warned to make sure they were doing what they could to keep cool - for example drinking plenty of water and staying in the shade.

But lots of us also like to have a tasty ice cold treat when it's really hot and sunny. Tell us which of these ice lollies is your favourite.