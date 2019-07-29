Eating insects: Why are they so good?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Should we be eating more insects?

Swapping your favourite burger and chips for a crunchy insect sandwich might not sound the most appealing option, but eating insects could help save the planet.

Insects have been eaten for thousands of years in many countries around the world; in fact around 2 billion people regularly eat insects as part of their diet.

Where are insects eaten?

Bugs and creepy crawlies are commonly eaten in Africa, Asia and South America, where you can feast on over 1,000 species of insects including grasshoppers, ants, wasps, beetles, crickets and cockroaches.

These insects can be served in a variety of ways including fried, boiled, sautéed, roasted or baked with a bit of oil and salt - tasty! They can also be made into flour and used in breads, crackers and biscuits. In Thailand crickets, grasshopper and woodworm are usually deep fried and sold at street markets, fried wasps are popular in Japan, while you will find deep fried scorpion in China.

Getty Images

What's so great about eating insects?

Insects are good for you

Insects are filled with lots of good nutrients, including amino acids and protein. These creepy crawlies may look small but they can provide as much, if not more protein than beef and many insect species have less than 5 grams of fat per serving.

Insects are good for the environment

Not only are insects good for you, they are good for the environment too. Entomophagy (which means eating insects) could help fight world hunger and reduce pollution. The world's population is growing, so we need to produce more food to keep up with the demand and there are lots of insects to go around.

Traditionally farmed animals also need a lot of space, so compared to producing meat, bugs don't take up much land, water or feed and, unlike cattle, insect farming produces fewer greenhouse gases.

Insects can be farmed in almost any climate and because they reproduce quickly and have shorter life spans, they can be farmed in large quantities. Most insects are entirely edible too, compared to cattle, which we only consume around 40% of.

Insects are good for the economy

Insect farming can also provide jobs and income for many underprivileged people in developing countries.

Getty Images

What do insects taste like?

Apparently insects are surprisingly tasty! You'll find they come in a variety of tastes and textures depending on how they are cooked, but many describe them as having a similar flavour to chicken, shrimp or crab.

If you fancy some deep fried scorpion you'll be glad to know the cooking process destroys the venom in their body and is often compared to crab, while tarantula is said to taste like a mixture of chicken and cod. Silkworms are slightly nutty with a crunchy outside and a texture like mashed potato on the inside.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

But remember not all bugs and insects are edible! You should always check before you bite!