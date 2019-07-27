Bog Snorkelling and Thumb wrestling: Weird World Championship in the UK

This weekend there are not one but TWO World Championships in the UK, but they might not be what you'd expect...

It's the annual World Thumb Wrestling Championship, and the Golf Croquet World Championship on Saturday.

Competitors from around the world will be warming up to take part in the fierce competitions.

But how did they start, and what other unusual world championships take place in the UK?

World Thumb Wrestling Championship

The Thumb Wrestling World Championship take place in Beccles, in Suffolk each year.

The sport of thumb wrestling was thought to have originated in the UK, and since 2009 the Championships have been a way to put people's thumbs to the test!

Players compete using only their thumbs in a specially-built mini wooden wrestling ring.

In order to win competitors must pin their opponents thumb down and hold it there until they've said "1, 2, 3, 4 I won the Thumb War".

Organiser Rory Van Bellis has said:"This year really is set to be one of the best yet!"

Warrick Page

Golf Croquet World Championship

The Golf Croquet World Championship are taking place in Sussex in England this year.

Golf Croquet is played outside, and involves hitting a ball through a series of hoops using a long hammer called a mallet.

The first Golf Croquet World Championship were held in Italy in 1996, and the first winner was from Egypt, who are BIG fans of the sport!

Reg Bamford is the current champion, and one of the most accomplished players in croquet history - he has even played croquet at the North pole!

AFP Contributor

World Gravy Wrestling Championship

If you like slightly lukewarm gravy and wrestling, then the World Gravy Wrestling Championship are for you!

Held in Rossendale, in Lancashire each year, the competition helps to raise money for locals charities.

The first competition was held in 2007, and the rules state that all contestants must wear fancy dress!

After each match competitors get hosed down by local firefighters, and the champion will get their name engraved on a trophy that they can keep for 1 year.

Portland Press Herald

World Custard Pie Championship

Teams from across the world come together each year to compete at the World Custard Pie Championship.

The Championships are held in Kent in the south-east of England, and first began around 50 years ago!

All custard pies must be thrown with the players left hand.

Teams score points against each other based on where the thrown custard pies land.

Matthew Horwood

World Bog Snorkelling Championship

One of the more unusual, smellier championships is the World Bog Snorkelling Championship.

Invented in the Welsh town Llanwrtyd Wells in 1976, bog-snorkelling involves competitors swimming through a water-filled trench in a peat bog, with the fastest being the winner.

People come from all over the world to join in the unusual sporting event.

The current World Champion and World Record holder is Neil Rutter who achieved a time of 1 minute 18.82 seconds in the 2018 championships, breaking the previous World Record of 1 minute 22.56 seconds set in 2014.