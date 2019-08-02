'You don't know what'll be in the cupboard in the school holidays'
The charity Child Poverty Action Group estimates that 4.1 million children in the UK are living in poverty, which means there isn't always enough money to buy the food that they need.
Sometimes these children may miss meals or spend certain days without food.
Paige and Christopher, who have both experienced going without the food they need, talk to Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield about what they think needs to be done to stop children going hungry.