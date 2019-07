The Fortnite World Cup kicks off today!

More than 40 million people from all over the world took part in the qualifiers for the World Cup.

However, only 100 solo players and 50 duo teams made it through to the event.

Top players like TFue, BenjyFishy, Lachlan, Ewok and Ninja will all be taking part in the events over the next three days.

BBC reporter Joe Tidy is at the event and met some of the players who are in the finals.