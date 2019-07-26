How much does Kylie Jenner earn on Instagram?

Getty Images Kylie Jenner is paid around $1.2 million (£960,000) for a single post on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is paid around $1.2 million (£960,000) for a single post on Instagram, according to a new report.

This makes her the highest-paid Instagram influencer of 2019, according to scheduling tool Hopper HQ.

Kylie - with her 1.4 million followers - came out top of the same list last year, when she was reportedly earning around $1 million (£800,000) for a post to her followers.

The figure is worked out based on different factors, such as the number of followers a celebrity has, and how much people share or comment on their content.

The top three on the list of highest-earning Instagram influencers were:

Kylie Jenner - $1.2million per post

Ariana Grande - $966,000 (£773,340) per post

Cristiano Ronaldo - $975,000 (£780,487) per post, even though he is the most-followed person on Instagram, with 177 million followers

Selena Gomez, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Neymar and Justin Bieber made up the rest of the top 10.

The culture of paying celebrities huge amounts of money to post content to their millions of followers has been heavily criticised.

Some say fans may change their behaviour or opinion based on the post's content, when the celebrity they idolise may only have been posting it for money.

Critics also say it gives young people unrealistic or unambitious career aspirations when they see the money that celebrities are making from posting.

But others think it is less of a problem in a celebrity culture industry that is already worth billions of pounds.

Where did Kylie's sisters feature? Kim Kardashian isn't far behind in 4th place earning around $910,000 (£728,455) per post, while Kendal Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were 13th and 14th on the list

