Hacker meets the Horrible Histories film stars

If you're a fan of Horrible Histories on CBBC, then you may know that a brand new Horrible Histories film is out now!

The theme of the movie is the Rotten Romans, with some of the same characters from these books featuring on screen.

But there's also a whole new storyline, and new set of songs and laughs.

Hacker's made a trip to the red carpet to find out all the behind-the-scenes gossip - including tales of leg waxing, goats on the roof, and pretending to wee into a bowl. You're welcome.

