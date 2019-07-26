Horrible Histories film: Rotten Romans and all you need to know about the film

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: The cast tell us what to expect from the film

If you're a fan of Horrible Histories on CBBC, then you may know that a brand new Horrible Histories film is out now.

CBBC's biggest star from Wigan, Hacker the dog, went along to the premiere to get a glimpse at the new film and to interview some of the cast to find out more about it.

The theme of the film is Rotten Romans and it is closely based on the characters from the Horrible Histories book.

But if you've already read the books and watched the CBBC series, the film has a whole new storyline, new songs and laughs to keep you entertained.

It wasn't just history which Hacker learnt about, though.

Which cast member had to get his legs waxed for the film? What happened with a daft goat during filming? Who was complaining about the size of his trailer?

Watch the videos to find out more about the film.