Boris and Jo Johnson and other working siblings

Getty Images

The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has included his own brother, Jo Johnson, is his new cabinet.

Jo is Boris' younger brother and will be the Minister for business, energy and industrial strategy, and education in the new government.

It's not the first time brothers and sisters have worked together in the limelight.

Here are some siblings who have found fame in the same career.

Andy and Jamie Murray

Getty Images

Tennis brothers Andy and Jamie Murray are set to team-up at the Citi Open in Washington next week.

It's not the first time either. In 2015, they played doubles together to help Great Britain win the Davis Cup.

Individually, both brothers have been incredibly successful.

Former world number one Andy is a three time Grand Slam winner and Jamie is a six time Grand Slam doubles winner.

The Jonas Brothers

Kevin Winter

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas are part of one of the most successful boy-bands in the world.

They came back after a six year break in 2019 with a single called "Sucker".

The song became the 34th song in history to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in America.

Overall, the talented brothers have sold over 17 million albums worldwide.

The Brownlee brothers

Getty Images

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee are two of the best triathlon athletes in the world.

Older brother Alistair is a two time Olympic gold medallist and Jonny has a silver and bronze medal to his name.

In 2016, Alistair famously helped his exhausted brother over the finish line and in doing so gave up the chance to win the race in a dramatic end to the World Triathlon Series in Cozumel, Mexico.

Beyonce and Solange

Getty Images

Even though much of their careers have been built individually, these sisters have supported each other every step of the way.

Solange is credited as a songwriter on some of Beyonce's songs, including "Why Don't You Love Me.

Both sisters have appeared on stage to support each other.

Beyonce joined Solange on stage to do a choreographed dance during Solange's 2014 Coachella set and then returned the favour in 2018 during Beyonce's performance.

Gary, Phil and Tracey Neville

Getty Images

Gary and Phil Neville played together at Manchester United and for the English national side.

Gary then became manager of Spanish side Valencia and decided to make Phil his assistant manager.

Phil is currently the manager of the England women's side.

Sport clearly runs in the family as, up until last week, Gary and Phil's sister, Tracey, was the manager of the England netball team.