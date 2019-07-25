play
Watch Newsround

Gareth Bale: How did we get here?

Last updated at 14:08
comments
View Comments
gareth-bale.Getty Images

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has said it would be best for everyone if Gareth Bale leaves the club.

Bale has won the Champions League four times since his £85m move to Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 - a world record deal at the time.

His agent, Jonathan Barnett, said that "Zidane is a disgrace - he shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid."

Zidane said: "I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done."

So, how did we get to this point? Here's Gareth Bale's story so far.

(If you can't see the interactive feature, click here and it will appear!)

More like this

Gareth Bale

Bale celebrates 'dream' Real Madrid victory

Bale overhead
image

5 decisive Champions League moments - including Gareth Bale's supergoal!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

deckchairs.

Today could be the UK's hottest day on record

comments
5
sun-in-the-sky.

Should heatwaves be given names, like storms?

comments
fortnite-world-cup

It's time for the Fortnite World Cup finals!

Newsround Home