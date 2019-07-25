Gareth Bale: How did we get here?

Getty Images

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has said it would be best for everyone if Gareth Bale leaves the club.

Bale has won the Champions League four times since his £85m move to Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 - a world record deal at the time.

His agent, Jonathan Barnett, said that "Zidane is a disgrace - he shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid."

Zidane said: "I have nothing personal against him, but there comes a time where things are done because they must be done."

So, how did we get to this point? Here's Gareth Bale's story so far.

