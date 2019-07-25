Stan Lee, and 10 other famous faces with streets named after them

Getty Images Marvel creator Stan Lee is the latest celebrity to have a street named after him

It's always exciting when you stumble across a street or road name with either your first or surname in it, like Lucy Street, or Huntley Road for example.

You pose with the street sign, take a few selfies, make it your new profile picture...there's no need to be embarrassed, I bet we've done it!

But, wouldn't it be even better if you knew that sign had been put up specially for you?

The creator of the Marvel Universe Stan Lee, who died last year, is to have a street named after him in the Bronx in New York City.

New York City Council have apparently approved a proposal to co-name University Avenue between Brandt Place and West 176th "Stan Lee Way."

Co-naming means street will now have two names, with both the old and new street names showing up on maps, as well as on street signs.

Having a street named after you is quite unusual, and so is even more of an honour than getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But Stan's far from the only celeb with his name nailed to a sign post...

1. Beyoncé

"Beyoncé Boulevard" is a real walkway outside the National Sports Centre in Bermuda, but the name was initially just an in-joke by construction workers.

They named the street after Beyoncé because it was where she made her entrance to the country's 2008 Music Festival.

That's not the only tribute to Queen Bey either. Rokin, a central street in Amsterdam was temporarily, and unofficially, renamed Beyoncé Boulevard as part of the campaign to have more streets named after female icons.

Lots of streets in the city were renamed by the campaign, after a study showed only 12% of streets in Amsterdam, Utrecht and Groningen, were named after women. But the new signs were only temporary.

2. Rihanna

And Bey, isn't the only singer with a street in her name. Westbury New Road, a street in the St Michael suburb of Barbados, was renamed after one very famous lady who grew up there.

The one and only Rihanna.

Rihanna Drive has now been in existence since 2017, with RiRi herself even coming to the official renaming ceremony to unveil a special plaque, explaining the name change.

3. Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama doesn't just have one street named after him, but 14! Most of them are in the United States, but there's also one in Valencia, Spain and another in Tanzania.

That's not all that bears his name either - 18 schools, species of animal, and a shopping centre all have the Obama name attached.

4. Martin Luther King

Obama's 14 streets are nothing compared to the almost 900 streets there are thought to be named after Martin Luther King, Jr.

There's also thought to be around 600 US cities which have streets named after the famous civil rights leader.

He was killed in April 1968, and helped bring about massive change in how African Americans were treated in the US.

5. Rosa Parks

Another really important figure in the movement for civil rights in America was Rosa Parks, who is celebrated by Rosa L. Parks Boulevard in the US city of Detroit.

She became a civil rights activist almost by accident. Rosa Parks became famous after refusing to give her bus seat up for white passengers, at a time when black people were treated as second class citizens.

You might recognise her name from the most recent series of Doctor Who, where the doctor and her companions met Rosa and tried to stop history being rewritten.

6. Nelson Mandela

As the former President of South Africa, you'd expect to see a lot of streets named after Nelson Mandela in his home country.

But there lots in the UK too - 6 in London alone!

There's thought to be more than 50 streets named after Mr Mandela, who led South Africa out of the racist system of apartheid, and into democracy, becoming the country's first black president.

He also had his name attached to 28 schools, all across the world!

7. Mohammed Ali

Boxer Muhammed Ali is also someone who sees his name on lots of roads, streets, and buildings.

But they're not all for him! In fact Mohammed Ali Street in Cairo, Egypt, where there is also a Mohammed Ali Mosque, is actually to honour Muhammed Ali Pasha, the Ottoman governor of Egypt from 1805 to 1848

One street that definitely does belong to the boxer is in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky in the US.

8. Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer has played Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United and the England during his footballing career, but it's in Blackburn that the striker has a road named after him.

The special renaming event was held back in 2015, with the star there to unveil the street sign for Alan Shearer Way.

9. The Beatles

Unsurprisingly the four-member band have four separate streets named after them in their home city of Liverpool.

But John Lennon Drive, Paul McCartney Way, Ringo Starr Drive, and George Harrison Close, aren't the only streets Beatles fans want to visit.

Penny Lane and the famous zebra crossing from their album cover, are must visit stop offs on any tour.

10. Justin Beiber

The main street in Forney, Texas, was renamed Justin Bieber Way, after an 11-year-old called Caroline Gonzalez was given the chance to be mayor for a day, after winning a Facebook contest.

But just two days after it was put up, the sign disappeared. It was initially thought to have been stolen, but was later returned by local teens who admitted they'd accidentally broken it by swinging on it.