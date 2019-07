The UK's first aquarium for extinct-in-the-wild freshwater fish opens today at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. The aquarium is the first of its kind to be dedicated to conserving threatened and extinct-in-the-wild freshwater fish. Freshwater habitats are the most threatened and biodiverse ecosystem on Earth. While freshwater habitats take up just 1% of the world's water, almost half of all species of fish live in that 1%.