Emoji mash-up: This is what happens when one emoji just isn't enough
An 18-year-old student from France has designed a bot which mashes two emojis together to create a new one - and the results are very funny!
A 18-year-old coding student from France called Louan Bengmah has designed a piece of computer software that combines two emojis to create one completely new design. The results of the emoji mash-up bot are quite amusing. Can you work out which two emojis make up this one? (Head to the very last picture to find out if you got it right!)
The bot works by breaking down each individual emoji into separate parts, and then adding parts from two different emoji designs together to see what will come out at the end.
Half of each of these new emojis is the same. Can you work out what's gone into these two funny faces?!
This picture shows how each emoji is broken down. It is split down into four parts - base, eyes, mouth and detail. Not every emoji has detail though.
Once it has done this, the computer program mixes up the parts, like in the basket in this picture. And you can see what comes out the other side!
Have a look at the component parts and see if you can work out which emojis have gone into this one. No prizes for guessing that there's an animal in there somewhere... Any ideas?
Louan has been praised for creating emojis which express very real emotions which current emojis do not cover. Do you ever feel like the mood of these two?!
The coder has already gained around 130,000 followers for his work, so we wonder if we'll be seeing these mashed-up emojis on a phone keyboard near us any time soon. Which emojis do you think went in to making this one? Head to the next picture to see if you guessed the component parts correctly.
Right, it's time for the answers! 1. Grimace and hot 2. Monocle and demon 3. Rolling eyes, first with tired, and second with halo. 4. Sad cat with crazy 5. Unamused and expressionless, alongside a hot and angry emoji! 5. Blushing baby 6. This is of course a starry-eyed alien!