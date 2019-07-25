French inventor Franky Zapata has failed to fly a jet-powered hoverboard across the English channel.

Everything started out well, until he got to the halfway point.

Franky was supposed to land on a platform attached to a boat, in order to refuel for the rest of the journey. However, Franky missed the platform by just a few centimetres.

A member of his team said: ""It is a huge disappointment."

"We practiced this manoeuvre dozens of times in heavier seas, with platforms that moved more, without any problems. It wasn't the wind, it was the waves."

Zapata was making his attempt to celebrate the 110th anniversary of the first powered flight between Britain and France.