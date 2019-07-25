UK weather: Today could be the hottest day on record

Getty Images Lots of people will be heading to the beach to enjoy the sunshine, like these guys in Brighton

The UK could be about to have the hottest day on record.

The Met Office think temperatures could reach up to 39C in southern and eastern England.

The record for the hottest temperature in the UK so far was recorded in 2003 in Kent - and currently stands at 38.5C.

But the Met Office thinks there is a strong chance that today's temperatures could beat that record.

Some rail companies have warned people to be careful whilst travelling or not to travel at all, as some train tracks are being affected by the extreme heat potentially causing delays.

Public Health England have also put a level three heat health watch in place for eastern areas of England, to highlight to people that they need to make sure they're taking care of themselves in the hot weather.

This includes wearing a high-factor suncream, drinking plenty of water and seeking out shade during the hottest parts of the day.

Belgium, Germany and The Netherlands all recorded their hottest ever temperatures on Wednesday.