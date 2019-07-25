Boris Johnson has given his first speech as PM

Boris Johnson has set out what he wants to do as prime minister.

He delivered his first speech as prime minister in Downing Street yesterday afternoon.

It came after he visited Buckingham Palace where he was invited by the Queen to form a new government.

After meeting the Queen, he returned to Downing Street to deliver his first speech to the nation as prime minister about the work he wanted to do while in the job.

"The work begins immediately behind that black door," he said. "We in this government will work flat out to give this country the leadership it deserves, and that work begins now."

So what's he planning to do?

He promised Brexit will be done

One of Boris Johnson's main goals is to make sure that Brexit happens by the end of October - and he reiterated this promise in his speech.

He said the UK will be leaving the European Union (EU) on 31 October "no ifs or buts".

This means that the UK could leave without a deal in place about what its relationship will be like with the EU in future.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What is on Mr Johnson's to-do list?

Mr Johnson said in his speech that this is an eventuality that the UK needs to prepare for "not because we want that outcome - of course not - but because it is only common sense to prepare."

He was confident that this will not happen, though. "We will do a new deal, a better deal that will maximise the opportunities of Brexit while allowing us to develop a new and exciting partnership with the rest of Europe."

He said he believes he can find a solution to the Irish border backstop issue, which was one of the biggest problems faced by Theresa May in her conversations with EU leaders.

"I have every confidence that in 99 days' time we will have cracked it," he said. "The British people have had enough of waiting."

He made promises about public services

Mr Johnson went on to speak about public services which he wanted to improve.

First of all, he promised more money for primary and secondary schools so that all children receive a "superb education".

He promised to make it safer for people going about their day-to-day business by putting 20,000 more police officers on the streets.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

He also said he doesn't think people should have to wait for three weeks to see their GP, so he promised to take steps to tackle this.

"We start work this week, with 20 new hospital upgrades and ensuring that money for the NHS really does get to the front line," he said.

The new prime minister also said he would "fix the crisis in social care once and for all", with a particular focus on helping elderly people who might need extra support to care for themselves.

He wants to unite the UK

"I will tell you something else about my job," he said. "It is to be prime minister of the whole United Kingdom."

Mr Johnson promised there would be better internet connections and improved roads for more remote towns and villages, so that the whole of the UK can be better connected.

"It is time we unleashed the productive power not just of London and the South East, but of every corner of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland," he said.