Athletes in new Olympic sports look ahead to Tokyo 2020

The next Olympic Games are being held in Japan and there are going to be some new sports for the very first time.

Skateboarding, surfing, sport climbing and BMX freestyle are all going to be included.

It's now a year to go until Tokyo 2020.

Newsround's been chatting to BMX rider, Charlotte Worthington, ex-professional surfer, Laura Crane, climber Shauna Coxsey and Alex DeCunha who's a skateboarder.

Including pictures from Instagram/@chazwother and @lauraloucrane.

