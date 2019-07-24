Reports of racism in football has gone up

Getty Images

The number of incidents of racism in professional and grassroots football has gone up.

There was an increase of 43 percent during 2018/19, according to figures from the charity Kick It Out.

The organisation, which looks at equality and inclusion within football, found that racism was the most common form of discrimination in both professional and low level football.

It accounted for 65 per cent of all reports made to the charity.

There was also a rise in reports of discrimination more generally, with many people being targeted because of their faith or sexual orientation.

Reports of faith-based discrimination, which includes Islamophobia and anti-Semitism, increased more than any other across this period, going up by 75 per cent from 36 incidents to 63.

Discrimination related to sexual orientation increased by 9.7 per cent from 62 to 68.

What is Islamphobia and anti-Semitism? Islamophobia: This is when Muslims are the victims of attacks just because of their religion.

Anti-Semitism: This is actions or language promoting a dislike towards Jewish people.

These numbers are pulled together from all levels of English football, including the Premier League, English Football League (EFL), FA Women's Super League, non-league and other fixtures.

Between 2017/18 and 2018/19, Kick It Out received a third more reports about discrimination in football overall. The total in 2018/19 was 422, compared to 319 in the previous year.

This was even higher when instances of abuse or discrimination on social media were taken into account, with 159 reports in 2018/19. Sixty two percent of the social media complaints related to racism.

When it comes to gender, the number of reports remained the same, while the number of complaints about disability discrimination dropped from 15 to nine.

Why have reports of discrimination been increasing?

While it could be down to people feeling more confident about reporting incidents, Kick It Out say it also indicates that "discrimination across the game is still an issue".

The charity is recommending ongoing and constant education when it comes to racism, as well as putting into force appropriate punishments for when it happens.

Kick It Out CEO, Roisin Wood OBE, said: "Football reflects the society it is played and watched in and these figures are sadly not surprising. The fact that racist reports have risen by 43 per cent clearly shows the massive work that all of football still needs to do to challenge this.

"In 2019 we need to ask the question what can we do better and what is not working?"

The system for recording incidents on social media has also been changed. Now just the initial comment is recorded, and not others responding to it.

It was thought this change might mean less social media cases are recorded, but actually there was an increase for the seventh year in a row.

When there are reports of racism in football, the Football Association are told about it, but they have yet to give a response to seventy-nine per cent of the 109 cases reported in non-professional football.

Forty per cent of these reports came from youth football (under-18).

Roisin Wood added: "We feel that incidents at grassroots level are still under-reported and this could be due to the length of time it takes a complainant to get their case satisfactorily concluded."

She says some victims might not be happy about the outcome, even when their complaint is responded to.

She said: "We need to build confidence that if you report a grassroots incident it will be dealt with effectively and efficiently."

When it comes to discrimination and abuse online Roisin wants to see the government doing more too.

She said: "The online statistics in our view represent the tip of the iceberg and we renew our call for social media platforms - and the government - to help tackle growing incidents of online hate."

Racism in football is nothing new - for example some England players were targeted during the Euro 2020 qualifying game.

To find out more you can watch Newsround's special on this topic.