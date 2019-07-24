Boris Johnson: What does the world think of the new prime minister?

Getty Images

It's not long since Boris Johnson was announced as the UK's new prime minister.

But there's already been quite a reaction to the news.

He's been called everything from, "a really good man", and "Britain Trump", to "a clown", "not up to the job", and someone who "looks like [he's] slept in his car".

His political views, plans for Brexit, personality, dress-sense, and past behaviour have all got people talking.

So what does the rest of the world really think of the UK's new leader?

President of the United States, Donald Trump

Soon after the announcement was made that Boris Johnson would be the next UK prime minister, President Trump told reporters:

"A really good man is going to be prime minister in the UK now - Boris Johnson."

AFP Boris Johnson and the US President met at the United Nations headquarters back in 2017

"He's tough and he's smart. They call him Britain Trump and people are saying that's a good thing.

"They like me over there. That's what they wanted, that's what they need. He'll get [Brexit] done. Boris is good, he's going to do a good job."

Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka was also pleased to see Mr Johnson take the top job.

She congratulated Johnson on "becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingston", before deleting the tweet and changing it to "United Kingdom". Oops.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister), Leo Varadkar

Getty Images

Mr Varadker took to social media to give his reaction.

He tweeted: "Look forward to an early engagement on Brexit, Northern Ireland and bilateral relations."

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau

Getty Images

Justin Trudeau, Canada's Prime Minister, congratulated Johnson and said he looked forward to keep a good relationship between the two countries.

He tweeted: "I look forward to working with you to keep the close friendship between Canada and the UK strong and to increase trade and create more jobs for people in both our countries."

The European Union's Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier

Getty Images

Michel Barnier is the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator. He's said he's looking forward to working with Boris Johnson on Brexit.

Meanwhile newly designated president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said: "I'm looking forward to having a good working relationship with him."

President of France, Emmanuel Macron

Getty Images

French President, Emmanuel Macron, has said he wants to work "as quickly as possible" with Johnson, not just on European issues but on Iran and international security.

But the world's media have been a bit less diplomatic, when it comes to giving their views on the new prime minister...

The world's media

Russia

One Russian TV channel said: "Boris Johnson is best known, not for his work, but his eccentricity."

The channel didn't sound very impressed with former prime minister Theresa May either, mocking up a picture of her as Mary Poppins flying away and describing her as "a total failure."

France

Left-wing newspaper Libération described Mr Johnson as "The Queen's jester" in its headline.

Later in the article it said: "[Johnson] advances by the seat of his pants, like a chameleon, adjusting his positions according to the moment, counting on his people skills and perhaps his luck. For long, his eccentricity and self-mockery - the essence of Englishness - saved him. That may no longer now be the case."

Germany

Newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung had the headline "The clown who wanted to be king of the world".

Die Welt said the hour of truth was fast approaching. "Johnson is about to enter No 10," it said. "He must now prove he can master the country's worst crisis since the second world war. It is not just the opposition that doubts he can."

Ireland

The Irish Times wrote: "How far can Britain fall?", calling Mr Johnson "a profoundly unserious man, wildly unsuited to high office".

The Netherlands:

Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad said the new prime minister would soon learn that "what he promised as a candidate cannot be achieved as prime minister".

Getty Images Boris Johnson beat off competition from Jeremy Hunt to become the new Conservative Party leader

Denmark

Political publication Politiken said that with Johnson in charge, "British politics could, incredibly, become even more unpredictable and chaotic",

Newspaper Berlingske observed that the new prime minister "looks like a man who has slept in his car … and that's his style".

Spain

El País newspaper said few prime ministers can have faced "such a complex and urgent challenge since the first day of their term". But beyond the characteristic "enthusiasm and gung-ho spirit" that was on full display during Johnson's campaign, "reality will be tough", the paper warned.