Heatwave: How do animals keep cool in the heat?

Temperatures have soared above 30C this week and it's not just humans who have been trying to keep cool.

All over Britain it's been a particularly busy week for zookeepers, who have had to think of ways to help their animals cope with the heat.

So, how do our animal friends cope in the hotter weather?

London Zoo This gorilla at London Zoo is having a great time with his ice lolly

As head-keeper at Drusillas Park Zoo, East Sussex explains, "Animals do not perspire in the same way as humans do, so we use the ice blocks to keep them comfortable in the heat.

"Ultimately, they are after what is inside, but their mouths and paws are also cooled during the process."

The giant lollies not only keep the animals cool, they also encourage them to work a little harder for their food just like they would in the wild.

Chester Zoo Check out these Asian elephants at Chester Zoo taking a dip

Jessica Courtenay-Jones, who is a keeper at London Zoo, told the BBC: "Every animal is different, some deal with the heat better than others.

"We've got ice lollies for them - the lions and tigers get giant blood lollies and the penguins get fish lollies.

"Mucking out the animals is a little more smelly. We'll tend to go in a bit earlier to get it done earlier.

"The hard graft work is done in the early morning."