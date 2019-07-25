The Voice Kids final: Who is your favourite?

Getty Images

The winner of the Voice Kids UK will be revealed on Saturday night, as the four finalists sing their hearts out in a bid to take the crown.

The show will see special coach duets for each finalist, as well as them delivering their own solo performances.

If they win the public vote, they'll get a £30,000 bursary towards their musical education and a family holiday to Orlando.

We want to know which of the four finalists is your favourite?

Have your say below!