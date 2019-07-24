Heatwave: Six tips for a good night's sleep in hot weather

Getty Images

This week's heatwave might be great for getting out and having fun during the day, but the warm nights can be a little less pleasant.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 38°C this week which means the weather is very very hot!

This is good news if you want to go out and enjoy the sunshine and if you don't, you can always stay indoors or find some shade.

But how do you stay cool at night?

The hot weather can make it really difficult to nod off, so here are some tips for getting a good night's sleep in the heat.

1. Don't nap

Hot weather can make you feel more sleepy, because you are using your energy to regulate your temperature.

It might be tempting to have a nap - but don't!

If you're struggling to sleep in the heat at night, you might want to try and catch up during the day.

If you can stay awake though, that'll mean you can save all your sleepiness for at night so you'll be more likely to fall asleep and stay snoozing.

2. Stick to your routine

Try and keep to your usual routines and bedtime.

Changing your habits can disrupt your sleep so do everything you'd usually do before going to bed.

How to sleep: Tips for getting to sleep from a sleep expert

3. Keep your bedroom cool

A really good way to beat the hot nights is to make your bedroom as cool as possible.

Draw the curtains during the day to keep the sun out.

If it's cooler outside open windows to get a breeze, but if it's hotter outside it's better to keep them shut.

Some people find a fan helps keep the room cool. A fan encourages the evaporation of sweat and makes it easier for your body to regulate your internal temperature.

4. You might want to change your bedding

If you have a duvet you might want to see if you can switch to cotton sheets. But keep extra covers handy in case it turns nippy.

However hot it is in your bedroom, your body temperature will fall during the night. That's why you might wake up feeling cold.

5. Keep hydrated

Drink enough water throughout the day but avoid drinking very large amounts before bed, you don't want to wake up in the night needing to go to the loo!

Be careful about drinking soft drinks before bed, these can contain caffeine which is a stimulant and makes us feel more awake.

6. Relax

If you are struggling getting to sleep do something relaxing like reading.

Don't play on your phone or a video game - the blue light makes us feel less sleepy and the activity is stimulating.