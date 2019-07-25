Fortnite World Cup finals: How to watch it, when it's on and who is through?

EPIC GAMES The Fortnite World Cup Finals kick off this weekend!

The Fortnite World Cup finals kick off on Friday!

More than 40 million people from all over the world took part in the qualifiers for the World Cup.

However, only 100 solo players and 50 duo teams made it through to this weekend's event.

Top players like TFue, BenjyFishy, Lachlan, Ewok and Ninja will all be taking part in the events over the weekend.

The world cup has a $30 million (£24 million) prize pool, which is the biggest prize pot for an e-sports event ever.

It will take place in New York in the US, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Find out more about the schedule and who's in the finals below.

How to watch it

Getty Images The Arthur Ashe Stadium can hold around 23,000 people and usually hosts the US Open tennis tournament

Tickets for the event at the Arthur Ashe Stadium have sold out, but fear not, as you can watch all the action online.

Epic Games has said viewers can watch the finals on certain streaming sites.

When are the Fortnite World Cup finals?

The creative finals will be on at 5pm UK time on Friday

Celebrity pro-am will be on at 8pm UK time on Friday

The duos finals will be on at 5pm UK time on Saturday

The solos finals will be on at 5pm UK time on Sunday

What's on?

Friday - Creative final and pro-am

EPic Games/Fortnite Players are going to have to think outside the box if they want to survive the creative finals

Eight teams of four players will go head to head to compete for a prize of $3 million (around £2.4 million).

The teams will play on different user-created maps with unique goals, including trickshotting and survival, and the team with the best time wins.

They will play alongside captains like Ninja, Lachlan and Cizzorz.

EPic games/fortnite The celebrity pro-am match is one of the highlights of the Fortnite World Cup

The pro-am match is one to watch.

It will see 50 celebrities team up with 50 pro-players in a Battle Royale like no other.

Some huge names have been announced, including Ninja and Marshmello, Lachlan and Liam McIntyre, and TFue and Nav.

EPic Games/Fortnite Pro-players like Ninja, Lachlan, TFue and Ewok will be teaming up with celebrities for the finals

Also, 13-year-old deaf pro-player Ewok will be teaming up with actor Jordan Fisher.

The $3 million (around £2.4 million) prize money is donated to charity.

The last Pro-Am was won by Ninja and Marshmello, so they'll be the pair to beat.

Saturday - duos final

BBC/Team Atlantis Players Mongraal and Mitr0 are a mighty force to be reckoned with

Fifty teams of two players will be competing for a shared prize of $3 million (around £2.4 million) in the duo finals.

The team will have to play six games, then their total points will be tallied - and the team with the most points will be the winner.

Some of the top duo teams to watch will be 15-year-old Brit BenjyFishy and his teammate MrSavageM for NRG.

They finished first in the week two qualifiers and came in the top three twice in later qualifiers.

Other teams to watch are: Monrgraal x Mitr0, Hunter x Kinstaar, and Tschiiinken x Stompy.

Sunday - solo final

EPic Games/Fortnite/Youtube 15-year-old BenjyFishy from Surrey in the UK is one of the top players in the world!

The last match of the world cup is the solos final.

In the grand finale, 100 of the world's best players will go head to head to compete for a prize of $3 million (around £2.4 million).

That's more prize money than Angelique Kerber and Novak Djokovic won as Wimbledon champions last year!

As with the duos final, competitors will play a total of six matches with their points being tallied - and the player with the most points at the end will be crowned champion.

Fortnite legend Ninja failed to qualify, but some other top players to look out for include popular streamer TFue, as well as BenjyFishy, Stompy and Bizzle.

ymqB_P0t from Asia scored 102 points during the third week of qualifiers - the highest number of points during a qualifying match.