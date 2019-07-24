World's most valuable trainers: Rarest footwear sold at auction

Farfetch The auction in London featured some of the rarest trainers in the world

The top 100 rarest trainers in the world have sold in an auction at Sotheby's in London.

A collector named Miles Nadal bought 99 of the 100 pairs for $850,000, which is around £670,000. (You can see which pair he didn't buy below!)

He plans to display the trainers at his private museum in Toronto in Canada.

But what do some of the most expensive trainers in the world look like?

Most valuable

Farfetch These trainers were available in three different colours but this one was the most popular

Estimated as the most valuable pair of trainers in the auction was these Louis Vuitton Kanye West x Louis Vuitton trainers, in grey and pink.

The shoes, which come in two other colour schemes (which aren't as valuable), are said to be the most sought after by collectors, and are worth around £22,763!

Farfetch These shoes were based on the trainers from the iconic movie 'Back to the Future Part II'

Their price tag is closely followed by the iconic Nike Air Mag, valued at around £11,381.

Created in 2011 with only 1,500 pairs ever made, these trainers are a replica of the self-lacing shoes from the 1989 film Back to the Future Part II.

Biggest increase in value

Farfetch Some trainers may start out cheap, but can really increase in value over time

The trainers with the biggest increase in value are the Nike SB trainers in the picture above.

They cost £91 when they were first released in 2007, but are now worth a whopping £3,794 - an increase of 4067%!

The shoes are designed using patterns, colours and materials from previous Nike SB trainers.

Ultra-rare

Farfetch

Also up for grabs was the super rare 1972 Nike Moon Shoe.

Designed by Nike co-founder and Oregon University track coach Bill Bowerman, these shoes were created for the 1972 Olympic Trials.

They are one of only 12 pairs made and the only pair of shoes that wasn't bought by Miles Nadal at the auction.

The shoes sold at auction for $437,500, which is around £345,000!

Top trainer tips

Farfetch Back in 2006, Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape collaborated with artist Kanye West to create a trainer for its Bapesta line, which has increased in value by 2,678%

Collector and expert Matthieu Le Maux - an expert in valuable trainers - explains: "It's difficult to know for certain whether a sneaker will appreciate in value.

"If it's a limited edition of an iconic model that is revisited by a famous designer or a world-famous artist, it is very likely that its value will increase. "

Farfetch These trainers were released in August 2005, as part of a collaboration between Nike and Dutch artist Parra and have increased in value by 3,233%

Matthieu also has some tips for collecting and taking care of trainers.

"Adapt the sneakers you're wearing to the occasion or the place you're going to. For example, don't wear a model that is precious to you to a party or a concert.

"You also have to take care of it on a daily basis - use water and soap, avoid any toxic products that can damage the fabric. Recently, 'sneakers clinics' have started to appear in which specialists try and save your favourite pair. They are the shoemakers of modern times!"

All trainer values were provided by Stadium Goods and the research compiled by Farfetch.