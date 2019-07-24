play
Boris Johnson: The new prime minister in numbers

Last updated at 09:08
Everybody is talking about Boris Johnson, who will officially take over as the new prime minister this afternoon.

The current prime minister - Theresa May - will head to Buckingham Palace where she will have a meeting with the Queen in order to resign.

Then, Boris Johnson will be invited by the Queen to form a new government, before heading back to Downing Street to address the nation.

As the UK government prepares to welcome a new leader, see just how much you know about Mr Johnson with our quiz below.

Your Comments

  • Comment number 1. Posted by Hope

    10:37
    6/6
    🎈 Lets fly high! 🎈

