UK heatwave: How are you enjoying the hot weather?

Last updated at 14:45
It's the summer holidays (for most of you!). It's sunny. And it's HOT!

What better way to celebrate the end of the school year, than by making the most of the hot weather.

You might be heading to the seaside with your family, going on a nature trail with friends or maybe even just hoping to stay cool indoors.

A heatwave is predicted to bring temperatures above 35C to parts of the UK over the next few days.

Forecasters expect temperatures to rise throughout the week - reaching what the Met Office has said could be the highest ever recorded in the UK.

And because it's going to be so hot, we've got some tips for staying safe in the sun. If you're going outside in this weather, find shade in the middle of the day, bring sun cream and carry some water.

We want to know how you're hoping to enjoy the hot weather; whether you're going to be playing outdoors, having a massive water fight or reading in the shade. Let us know in the comments below.

Top tips to keep cool in a heatwave

UK heatwave: How to keep your pets cool in the heat

Do you know how to stay safe in the sun?

  • Comment number 5. Posted by Blue_Porpoise

    16:41
    I'm going to the lido tomorrow (an outdoor swimming pool) with all my friends to celebrate the end of primary school. I'm happy😊😊😊and sad😢😢😢 about leaving.

  • Comment number 4. Posted by aquapup

    16:37
    I don't like it when it gets too HOT ! but just a light breese I am fine !

    🐬💦🐳aqua🐬💦🐳

  • Comment number 3. Posted by Tara

    16:11
    Its about 30 degrees here.

  • Comment number 2. Posted by ShiningKoala550

    15:51
    Were going to the Beach on Thursday and Swimming 🏊
    Hot 🔥

  • Comment number 1. Posted by BeigeRunningBear

    15:51
    Question: How are you enjoying the hot weather?
    My answer: Not at all!

