UK heatwave: How are you enjoying the hot weather?

Getty Images

It's the summer holidays (for most of you!). It's sunny. And it's HOT!

What better way to celebrate the end of the school year, than by making the most of the hot weather.

You might be heading to the seaside with your family, going on a nature trail with friends or maybe even just hoping to stay cool indoors.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Heatwave: Why is it so hot?

A heatwave is predicted to bring temperatures above 35C to parts of the UK over the next few days.

Forecasters expect temperatures to rise throughout the week - reaching what the Met Office has said could be the highest ever recorded in the UK.

And because it's going to be so hot, we've got some tips for staying safe in the sun. If you're going outside in this weather, find shade in the middle of the day, bring sun cream and carry some water.

We want to know how you're hoping to enjoy the hot weather; whether you're going to be playing outdoors, having a massive water fight or reading in the shade. Let us know in the comments below.