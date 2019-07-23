World Aquatics Championships: Check out these super sporting hat-tricks!

Getty Images Adam Peaty won his third consecutive title at this year's World Championships

British swimmer Adam Peaty has won gold in the 100m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships.

The 24-year-old, who is the fastest breaststroke swimmer in the world, won the title for the third time in a row.

Not only did Peaty win the final in a time of 57.14 seconds, but he also broke his very own world record by becoming the first man ever to complete the event in under 57 seconds in the semi-final - that's some seriously speedy swimming!

Adam Peaty isn't the only top athlete to have had consecutive successes during their careers.

To celebrate his most recent victory, we've listed some of our favourite sporting hat-tricks!

Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League

Getty Images Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League final for the third time last year

In 2018, Spanish team Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League for the third time in a row after beating Liverpool 3-1.

This wasn't the club's only run of back-to-back successes in the competition.

They gained their fifth consecutive win back in 1960 and have won the European Cup a record 13 times!

Usain Bolt, 100m final at the Olympic Games

Getty Images Usain Bolt won gold at the Rio Olympics

Speed machine Usain Bolt was victorious in three consecutive Olympic games.

He won the 100m sprint at the Beijing games in 2008, the London Olympics in 2012 and at Rio in 2016.

Bolt's fastest ever run was at the World Athletics Championships, where he completed the 100m race in just 9.58 seconds.

Chris Froome, Tour de France

Getty Images Chris Froome won Tour de France for the third time back in 2017

British cyclist Chris Froome won Tour de France in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

He has won four editions of the competition overall, but will not be cycling in this year's race after being involved in a very serious crash in June.

He'll be following all the action from his home while he recovers.

Australia, Netball World Cup

Getty Images Australia failed to secure their fourth consecutive win at this years Netball World Cup after losing to New Zealand

Australia's netball team have dominated at the World Cup in previous years and they won the tournament three times consecutively in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

The team were unable to continue their reign this year, losing to New Zealand in a tense final.

However, the Australian Netball Diamonds remain a force to be reckoned with, having won the World Cup 11 times - that's more than any other nation.