Boris Johnson will be the UK's new prime minister

EPA Boris Johnson will be the new prime minister

Boris Johnson will be the next prime minister of the UK after he won the contest to be the leader of the Conservative Party.

Around 160,000 Conservative Party members could vote for who they wanted to win in the race to replace Theresa May.

Theresa May announced she was standing down as Conservative Party leader on 7 June after failing to get Parliament to agree on a way that Brexit should be carried out.

She said would on as prime minister until a new leader was chosen by party members, who would then take over.

Several Conservative MPs put their name forward for the job - but the two candidates in the final race to the finish were Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.

Not everyone who could vote did. Some of the votes were not counted because they were spoilt. Of those eligible votes, Boris Johnson won 92,153. Jeremy Hunt collected 46,656 votes.

That means that Boris Johnson got very nearly twice as many votes as Jeremy Hunt.

PA Media

Who is Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson was the favourite to become the next Conservative leader and the new prime minister from the moment Theresa May announced she was stepping down.

He was the Mayor of London for eight years from 2008 until 2016 - including during the 2012 London Olympics - and was also known for introducing the Boris Bikes cycling hire scheme.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Who is Boris Johnson and what does he stand for?

Before becoming London mayor, he was the MP for Henley from 2001. He's now the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

He was also foreign secretary between 2016 and 2018, which meant representing the UK government's relations abroad.

His time as foreign secretary was sometimes controversial.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran since April 2016

He had to apologise in Parliament over the case of British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is being held in prison in Iran for allegedly spying.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe says she was on holiday when she was arrested in 2016, but Boris said she had been teaching journalists there when she had been detained. Her family claim this made her situation worse.

In 2018, he was also criticised for writing that Muslim women wearing a burka "looked like letterboxes".

What happens next?

Theresa May will move out of Number 10 Downing Street on Wednesday, when she officially gives her resignation to the Queen.

Boris Johnson will then take over and move in.

Theresa May was unable to take the UK out of the EU by the 29 March deadline

One of the first things he will need to concentrate on is Brexit.

The UK was due to leave the European Union (EU) on 29 March 2019, but this hasn't happened yet, as politicians haven't been able to agree on the best way to do it.

Mr Johnson thinks he can sort out a deal, but says if he can't, he will leave the EU without a deal if necessary.

He has said in interviews that Brexit will happen on 31 October "come what may".