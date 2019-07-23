This year's Netball World Cup came to an end on Sunday with New Zealand as the overall champions after they beat Australia 52-51 in an incredibly close game.

England's Roses failed to make it to the final after a disappointing semi-final defeat against this year's overall champions.

However, England dominated in their last match, securing their third, third place finish in a row.

Ricky caught up with some of the team to find out how they're feeling after the competition.