Team England reflect on Netball World Cup 2019
This year's Netball World Cup came to an end on Sunday with New Zealand as the overall champions after they beat Australia 52-51 in an incredibly close game.
England's Roses failed to make it to the final after a disappointing semi-final defeat against this year's overall champions.
However, England dominated in their last match, securing their third, third place finish in a row.
Ricky caught up with some of the team to find out how they're feeling after the competition.