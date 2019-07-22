Liberal Democrats: Who is Jo Swinson?

Getty Images

We might be saying goodbye to the UK's second only female prime minister, but there is some good news when it comes women in politics.

Jo Swinson has become the first female leader of the Liberal Democrats.

The party has been going for 31 years and until now it's always been a man who's been in charge.

Members of the party voted for who they'd like to lead the party and she was announced as the winner on Monday.

The 39-year-old has said she's "over the moon" to have been elected.

She has big plans too, adding, "There is no limit for my ambition for our party, our movement and our country."

Ms Swinson has been the party's deputy leader since 2017, after joining it when she was just 17 years old.

She also served in the Government as a business minister when her party was in a coalition with the Conservative party.

PA Jo Swinson was the first MP to take a baby into the chamber during a debate

And this isn't the first time she's made history.

In 2005, when she was 25 years old and elected as an MP, she became the youngest member of the House of Commons.

The mum-of-two was also the first MP to bring a baby into the chamber during a debate.

