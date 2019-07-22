Puffin counting on the Isle of May

Puffin numbers have gone down since the 1970s.

Experts think there could be lots of reasons why there's been a drop, including climate change.

So to try and find out more about the puffin population, a group of researchers have been checking how healthy some little chicks are, counting them and looking after them when needed.

The team works on the Isle of May, which is off the coast of Scotland and where every year, over 40,000 birds return to breed.

De'Graft joined them as they weighed and measured the pufflings!