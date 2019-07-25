Flyboard Channel crossing and other wacky challenges from around the world

Getty Images This inventor is going to try to cross the English Channel today on his hovering flyboard

An inventor in France is going to try to cross the English Channel today on a jet-powered flyboard.

Franky Zapata is hoping to make the journey in just 20 minutes, hovering about 15 to 20 metres above the water keeping an average speed of 140 kms per hour (87 miles per hour).

He thinks he has a 30% chance of making it to the other side - partly because he has to re-fuel half way through the journey.

The challenge is taking place today because it marks exactly 110 years since Louis Bleriot made the first plane flight across the Channel in 1909.

He has been criticised for what he's doing though. Some people are worried about how safe the challenge is - something which Franky has described as "total nonsense".

Authorities have also warned that the stunt is a danger to shipping, as the English Channel is an extremely busy transport route for cargo vessels, ferries and other boats.

If he is successful, he will be the first person to cross a sea on a flyboard, but he's certainly not the only person who has attempted a slightly unusual challenge.

Largest pillow fight

Getty Images

A pillow fight might sound like fun, but we're not sure if we could handle this one!

The largest pillow fight took place in Minneapolis in the US in 2018. Over 7,600 people joined in.

There have been plenty of challengers - including in Amsterdam and New York - but none have quite managed to break Minneapolis's record.

The week-long footy match

Getty Images

A 90-minute game of football can feel like forever if your team is losing, but imagine playing in a non-stop, 169-hour game!

Two teams in Cardiff did just that. In July 2019, they played the longest ever football match to raise money for charity.

Players in the match took turns to have a five-minute break every hour - or a one-hour break every 12 hours!

Thirty-three players took part in the challenge, which lasted a whole week. We feel tired just thinking about that!

The challenge that created a buzz

Getty Images

Not a fan of bees? Then how about having over 600,000 on you at once?!

Ruan Liangming from China holds the record for having the most amount of bees on his face.

They weighed a whopping 140 lbs - that's like having more than 20 bricks on you!

The challenge was inspired by 'bee bearding' - a 19th-Century carnival act used to attract bees onto the bodies of performers.

This certainly isn't a challenge we would recommend recreating if you're not an expert - and hope he wasn't stung!

Human dominoes!

Getty Images

You've probably seen the game where you build a trail of dominoes and flick them over. Well, imagine that on a much bigger scale, with humans on mattresses!

The largest human mattress dominoes record was set in 2016 in China.

Over 2,000 people attached themselves to bed mattresses and the challenge lasted about 15 minutes.

Hopefully no one fell asleep half-way through!