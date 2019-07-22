play
The girl who Sigrid called a 'legend'

Have you ever sung along to your favourite song and imagined meeting the singer?

Well, one 13-year-old girl who was spotted by the pop star Sigrid, singing along to her songs when she performed at the Glastonbury Festival, has met her idol.

Nina, who's from London, was contacted by Sigrid after a social media appeal - the Norwegian singer said she wanted to meet the "legend" who sang her songs with such passion.

Nina and her Dad were invited to see Sigrid perform at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

"It's such a moment - that I'll definitely remember for a long time!" said the schoolgirl.

