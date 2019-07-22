Prince George: New photos released for sixth birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge

It's Prince George sixth birthday and new photos of the young royal show his love of football!

Kensington palace has released three photos of Prince George taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duchess of Cambridge A photo of Prince George on holiday released to mark his sixth birthday

In two of the photos Prince George is wearing an England football shirt and smiling in the garden of his home at Kensington Palace.

A third shows him on a family holiday, wearing a green polo shirt and striped blue and white shorts.

The Twitter account of the England football team responded to the photos on social media with the message "Great choice of shirt. Have a brilliant birthday Prince George".

To celebrate the birthday of the third in line to the throne, here are six of our favourite photos of the young royal.

His first public appearance

Reuters Prince George's first appearance, when he was only one day old

The young prince was born on Monday, 22 July 2013 at 4.24pm in the Lindo wing of St Mary's Hospital, London. This is the baby prince at one day old.

The doting brother

PA Princess Charlotte was born is 2013

Prince George became an older brother when Princess Charlotte was born on 2 May 2015.

Meeting US President Barack Obama

The White House

In 2016 Prince George got to stay up later than usual to meet US President Barack Obama. The young royal made quite an impression in his smart pyjamas and dressing gown.

At his first official outing

Getty Images Prince George of Cambridge gives a thumbs up at The Royal International Air Tattoo

Prince George's first official engagement was at The Royal International Air tattoo, an air show in Gloucestershire where he got to sit in an aircraft and give the thumbs up just like an air traffic controller.

Enjoying the outdoors

Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

In May 2019, Prince George got to see the garden his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, designed for the Chelsea flower show.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis played a part in bringing the garden together, helping their mum to gather leaves, moss and twigs, to put in the green space.

With the whole family

Getty Images Prince George with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, is an opportunity for people to see the whole family on Buckingham palace's famous balcony.

Here's Prince George in June 2019 with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.