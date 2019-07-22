Netball World Cup 2019: New Zealand are this year's winners!

Getty Images New Zealand beat eleven-time champions Australia to win this year's Netball World Cup

This year's Netball World Cup came to an end yesterday after a weekend of thrilling matches.

New Zealand, who are also known as the Silver Ferns, emerged as the overall champions after beating Australia 52-51 in an incredibly close game.

Getty Images The World Cup final was a tense game, with New Zealand beating Australia by a single point

Australia managed to make it through to the final unbeaten and New Zealand looked to be the underdogs, having lost against Australia in during the group stages.

However, the Silver Ferns fought their way through the final match, claiming victory in the last minutes of the game.

Sunday's result marks New Zealand's fifth World Cup title win and their first victory in the championship since 2003.

The Silver Fern's victory brought Australia's winning streak to an end, with the side having won the previous three championships.

Australia has won the World Cup a whopping 11 times, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history.

How did England do?

Team England were also victorious in their third-place play-off game, beating South Africa 58-42.

Getty Images The Roses finished in third place after beating South Africa in the play-off match

The Roses had failed to make it to the final after a disappointing semi-final defeat against this year's overall champions.

However, England dominated in their last match at this year's World Cup, securing their third consecutive third place finish.

This end of this year's championships also marked the end of Tracey Neville's run as the England team's coach.

Neville previously announced that she would be stepping down from her role after the tournament to start a family.