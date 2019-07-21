Comic Con 2019: Gallery of the best super hero costumes
Comic Con San Diego 2019 and of lots of people have been dressing up as their favourite super heroes. We take a look at some of the best costumes at this year's Comic Con.
Willy Wonka entered a world of pure imagination when he arrived at Comic Con. With a Wonka Bar in hand, this costume definitely resembles Johnny Depp's version of Willy Wonka.
Getty Images
Tom Riddle, aka Lord Voldemort made an appearance at Comic Con alongside fellow death eater Bellatrix Lestrange. Lord Voldemort does not look happy to be surrounded by muggles.
Getty Images
This outfit is so realistic that you could be forgiven for thinking that this is actually Brie Olsen in the red and blue colours of Captain Marvel. It's not, this is actually just a really good costume by one fan, but you still wouldn't mess with her.
Getty Images
One cosplayer dressed up as Baby Groot and the costume is simply as adorable as the real Baby Groot.
Getty Images
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Super-Doggo! This costume is simply paw-fect for this furry friend. I bet his favourite super hero is Labra-Thor? Get it?
Getty Images
Spider-Man said thank you to Stan Lee at Comic Con. The super hero paid tribute to the man who first created him and the outfit looks like the real Spider-Man.
Getty Images
Now we've seen Spider-Man, it's time for Spider-Man Noir. The alternative version of Spider-Man made an appearance at Comic Con in search of his teammates Spider-Gwen and Spider-Ham. Who do you think has the better outfit? Spider-Man in the previous picture or this Spider-Man Noir?
Getty Images
Some popular Disney characters showed up at Comic Con and definitely looked the part. Here we have Mera from Brave, Elsa from Frozen and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. This looks like the best Disney musical ever, just waiting to happen.
Getty Images
When your defending Supreme Leader Snoke but he orders you to go get some cash... Yes that is a Praetorian Guard getting some money out of a cash machine. The costume is great and this picture is just brilliant.
Getty Images
These two were undercover and parked up in the car park before they transformed for this picture. Just kidding, but these Transformer outfits are great, don't you agree?