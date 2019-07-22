British oil tanker seized by Iran in middle east

Getty Images

The prime minister will lead a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra on Monday after a tanker carrying a British flag was seized by Iran in the Gulf on Friday.

The Stena Impero was taken in an area of water called the Strait of Hormuz, which is next to Iran in the Middle East.

Owners of the tanker have been unable to contact their vessel, which had 23 people on board and was "heading north towards Iran".

The UK's foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt said the tanker was surrounded by four vessels and a helicopter.

A second British-owned tanker was boarded by Iranian armed guards but has now been allowed to continue its journey.

Jeremy Hunt said that the crews of the oil tankers were made up of a range of nationalities but none of them were British citizens.

Ships must fly the flag of a nation state but it does not need to be the same nation as its owners. So although the Stena Impero is Swedish-owned, it is registered in London and sails under the UK flag.

The Foreign Secretary said on Saturday morning that Britain's response would be "considered but robust" if the Stena Impero wasn't released. But he also said earlier that the government was looking at trying to come to an agreement with Iran by talking to them and not through military action.

What is the background to this?

The seizure of the British ship comes after growing tensions between the US and Iran. Donald Trump called off an airstrike on Iran after Iranian forces shot down a US drone plane.

Two weeks ago British Royal Marines seized an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar, a British owned territory at the southern tip of Spain. The Iranian ship called the Grace 1 was seized on 4 July 2019, under suspicion that it was shipping oil to Syria, which is currently against EU rules.

On 9 July, an Iranian official who advises Iran's Supreme Leader responded in a tweet with "If Britain does not release the Iranian oil tanker, it is the authorities' duty to seize a British oil tanker".

How has the UK government responded?

The UK government has already held emergency Cobra meetings on Friday and over the weekend to discuss the incident.

The UK has advised its shipping operators to stay out of Hormuz as the standoff continues.

Has there been any international reaction?

The White House said Friday's incident was the second time in more than a week the UK had been "the target of escalatory violence" by Iran.

France and Germany are also calling on Iran to release the Stena Impero.

NATO also joined international criticism of Iran . It described the incident as a "clear challenge to international freedom of navigation".