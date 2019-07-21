play
Watch Newsround

Bugs: Why are they are so important to our environment?

Last updated at 08:12
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Why are insects so amazing?

The future is full of bugs, and we really mean - full of them!

Bugs might be a little scary looking to some of you - but these brilliant beetles, curly caterpillars and lovely ladybirds are vital to all life on this planet.

Many climate scientists think that bugs can even help us prevent climate change.

So what can you do to increase the number of bugs in your garden? Find out more, here!

How to build a bug hotel?
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
How to build a bug hotel

We spoke to bug-fan Michael Perry AKA Mr Plant Geek, who told us how we can make an incredible 'bug hotel' for our favourite tiny critters.

These hotels can help butterflies, bees and all sorts of insects, which are hugely important for the environment.

All you need to make one is some twigs and leafy material from around your garden, and you can decide how creative you want to get with it!

What are your favourite bugs?
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Weird and wacky bugs: Experts tells us his favourites

So which are your favourite creepy crawlies ?

Rank the bugs below - which will come out on top?

More like this

grasshopper

Eating insects 'as good for you as orange juice', suggests study

ladybird

Huge swarm of ladybirds confuses weather experts in the US

A Moth on a pink rose.

Moths: Campaign launched to change our minds about 'important' insects

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Man-on-Moon-and-rocket.

What's coming up in the next 50 years of space?

Buzz-Aldrin-stands-on-the-Moon

World remembers 50 years since the Moon landing

comments
mr-plant-geek.
play
1:15

How to build a bug hotel

Newsround Home