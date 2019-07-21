Bugs: Why are they are so important to our environment?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Why are insects so amazing?

The future is full of bugs, and we really mean - full of them!

Bugs might be a little scary looking to some of you - but these brilliant beetles, curly caterpillars and lovely ladybirds are vital to all life on this planet.

Many climate scientists think that bugs can even help us prevent climate change.

So what can you do to increase the number of bugs in your garden? Find out more, here!

How to build a bug hotel?

We spoke to bug-fan Michael Perry AKA Mr Plant Geek, who told us how we can make an incredible 'bug hotel' for our favourite tiny critters.

These hotels can help butterflies, bees and all sorts of insects, which are hugely important for the environment.

All you need to make one is some twigs and leafy material from around your garden, and you can decide how creative you want to get with it!

What are your favourite bugs?

So which are your favourite creepy crawlies ?

Rank the bugs below - which will come out on top?