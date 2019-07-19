Why are insects so amazing?

Newsround has been to visit the Bug Hub at Tatton Park Flower Show to speak to an insect expert about why our crawly creature friends are so amazing.

The hub was created to help more young people to engage with insects and learn about how important they are to the natural world.

"Insects are so important in our gardens," explains Mr Plant Geek, the insect expert. "Not just to pollinate flowers, but also to pollinate food crops."

Watch the video and click here to find out more about why insects are so important.