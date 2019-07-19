Newsround has been to visit the Bug Hub at Tatton Park to find out more from an expert about how to make your garden a great home for crawly creatures.

'Bug Hotels' can attract butterflies, bees and all sorts of insects, which are hugely important for biodiversity.

All you need to make one is some twigs and leafy material from around your garden, and you can decide how creative you want to get with it!

Watch the video and click here to find out more about why insects are so important.