BBC Proms: Match the celebrities to their musical instrument

Last updated at 15:52
The BBC Proms season is kicking off tonight with the world-famous First Night of the Proms concert taking place in the Royal Albert Hall in London tonight.

Thousands of musical fans will attend concerts and events over the next few weeks, until the end of the season on 14 September.

There are lots of celebrities who you might not know have a love of classical music too.

In fact, many of them have hidden musical talents and some learnt to play instruments at school.

But can you work out what instruments they can play? Test yourself with this quiz and match the celebrities to the correct musical instrument. (If you can't see the quiz below, then click here!)

