Dina Asher-Smith: 'Do more PE in school'

British sprint star Dina Asher-Smith says children are not doing enough PE in schools.

Dina, who won three gold medals at the European Championships in 2018, told The Telegraph that kids need to do more sport to help them to deal with pressures at school.

"I was disappointed to read the headlines about schools cutting PE lessons because of exam pressures last year.

"At 16 years old, students are down to just 34 minutes of physical activity at school per week - a fraction of the chief medical officer guidelines at 60 minutes a day."

Dina talked of the important role sport played in her concentration and ability to learn in school.

"Studying for my GCSEs, it was noticeable how I was able to focus. By then, I was a GB international, I was already learning about how to perform under pressure which is a big help when it comes to exams".

She says it was a mistake to discourage young people from doing sport, "especially when we now know that it could be the one thing that really helps them to flourish."

