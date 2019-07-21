Area 51: Do aliens exist at the secret base in Nevada?

Getty Images Some people believe Area 51 is home to crashed alien spaceships

A secret military base in the USA is the subject of several conspiracy theories, many of them involving aliens...

Area 51, which is located in the Nevada desert and is rumoured to be storing UFOs and extraterrestrial life. Now, over a million people have signed up to a social media event called "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us," planned for 3 AM on 20 September 2019.

Although the event could be a joke, any plan to storm a military base isn't a good idea and the U.S. Army are taking the things seriously.

"Any attempt to illegally access military installations or military training areas is dangerous." Said Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews.

So, here's what we do (and don't) know about this secret U.S. base.

So what is Area 51?

Area 51 does exist. Yep, that's right it's a real life secret base, that's not so secret. What we don't know, is what exactly goes on inside.

The base is used by the US Air Force for test flights involving stealth planes. However, lots of projects and research that is being carried out within the facility remain secret.

That doesn't mean there's necessarily little green men hiding inside the base, but up until six years ago, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) didn't even admit that the facility existed.

Confirmation of the base's location - about 80 miles northwest of Las Vegas - and its first official mention came in 2013, when the CIA de-classified a report on the history of the Lockheed U-2 spy plane, which was tested at Area 51 during the Cold War.

In the 1950s there was an increase in UFO sightings in the area, but this was around the same time that the U-2 planes were being tested. Information about the planes was classified, so the US Air Force couldn't give an explanation of what people were seeing in the sky, because it was a secret.

Google Earth Since 2018, Area 51 has been visible on Google Earth

Until recently, satellite images of the base were also censored. But since 2018, Area 51 has been visible on Google Maps.

Of course people speculated about the location of the base long before it became public knowledge. It has been the subject of many sci-fi films and the area near to Area 51 has become an unofficial tourist attraction. Many restaurants and shops there sell alien merchandise relating to the base.

Getty Images Many businesses take advantage of the speculation surrounding Area 51. The base has become an unofficial tourist attraction

Roswell

In 1947, a United States Army Air Forces balloon crashed near Roswell, New Mexico, but lots of people think it was a government cover-up and it was an alien spaceship that actually crashed.

Reports at the time stated that a 'flying disc' had been recovered, but in 1994 it was finally revealed that a balloon had crashed and was part of a top-secret project called Mogul. The project was testing technology that could detect Soviet Union nuclear bombs.

However, that hasn't changed the mind of conspiracy theorists who think the alien craft and the extraterrestrials inside, were taken to Area 51 for examination.

Getty Images The Air Force says this wreckage, recovered near Roswell, New Mexico, came from a radar target

So do Aliens exist and are they at Area 51?

Aliens do exist. Probably.

In all likelihood there are aliens somewhere in space. They just probably aren't in a base in Nevada.

In 1989 a man named Robert Lazar claimed he had worked on alien technology inside Area 51. Lazar said he had seen medical photos of aliens inside the base and that the US government used the facility to examine UFOs. However, Lazar didn't provide any hard evidence and several scientists have discredited his claims.

The Air Force did investigate UFOs under Project Blue Book from 1947 to 1969, but headquarters for the project was at an Air Force Base in Ohio, not Area 51 in Nevada.

Project Blue Book came to the conclusion that none of the UFOs that were investigated were a threat to US national security and there was no evidence to show that sightings described as 'unidentified' were spaceships flown by aliens.

Getty Images Many UFO believers think governments are covering-up the truth about aliens

That said, there are literally millions of worlds that could be home to life in the universe. At a recent conference in Barcelona, Professor Brian Cox said: "There are two trillion galaxies in the universe, so it is incredible that there isn't life out there. We estimate that one in 20 stars in our own Milky Way has Earth-like planets. "

The probability of there being life elsewhere is called the Drake equation. Now this is nothing to do with international, multi-award winning rapper, Drake, but an equation written in 1961 by Doctor Frank Drake.

Doctor Drake came up with a mathematical equation that predicts the likelihood of intelligent extraterrestrial life in the Milky Way.

So when it comes to aliens and the millions of stars and worlds in the galaxy, the truth is out there, somewhere. Probably.