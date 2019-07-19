Ilhan Omar: Who is the congresswoman targeted by Trump supporters?

Getty Images Democrat congresswoman Ilhan Omar was targeted by chants at a recent rally for Mr Trump

There has been an argument between US President Donald Trump and four Democratic congresswomen - Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

The four women were targeted by the president in a controversial post on social media, in which he said they should "go back" to other countries.

Three of the women were born in the US and one, Ms Omar, was born in Somalia and came to the US as a child.

Mr Trump was accused of racist behaviour for what he said - something which he denied, saying: "Those tweets were NOT racist. I don't have a racist bone in my body!"

On Wednesday, though, the conversation turned to focus on something which happened at a gathering of Trump supporters.

At an event to support Mr Trump's efforts to be re-elected as US president in the next elections, crowds were heard chanting 'send her back', directing the chants Ms Omar.

Who is Ilhan Omar?

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar won a Minnesota seat in the House of Representatives in the 2018 mid-term elections.

She is a member of the Democrats - the rival party to Mr Trump's Republican party.

Ms Omar is one of the first two Muslim women ever elected to the US congress, which is an important part of the government.

What is Congress? This is the part of the US government that writes and brings in laws, and also approves how much money the country spends. They can also do many more things, such as increase and decrease taxes, and declare war. It is made up of two parts - the House of Representatives (435 people) and the Senate (100 people). Its home is the Capitol building.

There has been an argument between US President Donald Trump and four Democratic congresswomen pictured here - Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib

Shortly after her election, she was praised for fighting to change a 181-year-old ban on headwear in the House, allowing her to wear a hijab for her oath of office.

She is the only one of the four congresswomen, sometimes nicknamed 'the squad', to be born outside of the US.

Ms Omar is a US citizen who emigrated from Somalia with her family after fleeing the country's civil war.

She spoke out on social media saying: "I am where I belong, at the people's house and you're just gonna have to deal."

Speaking to reporters the day after the incident, the Minnesota representative said: "We are Americans as much as everyone else.

"Nothing this president says should be taken to heart."

What has President Trump said?

Mr Trump has distanced himself from the chants. "I was not happy with it. I disagree with it," he said.

"It was quite a chant and I felt a little bit badly about it," Mr Trump told reporters on Thursday. "I started speaking very quickly but it started up rather fast, as you probably noticed."

Critics say the president did nothing to stop the chants and point out they were similar to "lock her up" - a phrase used by his supporters against Hillary Clinton in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

During his speech at the rally, he once again accused Ms Omar and her fellow congresswomen - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashia Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley - of hating America.

What has been the reaction?

On Twitter, #IStandWithIlhan began trending as people expressed their support for Ms Omar - and criticised the president for what he said.

In the UK, dozens of leading politicians signed a letter created by a UK anti-racism group condemning his remarks and expressing support for the four congresswomen.

You can find out more about the story here.