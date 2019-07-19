Comic Con 2019: Is this Spongebob movie poster moving?

Reuters

It's that time of year again...

Where people from all over the world travel to San Diego, California in the United States and dress up in all manner of weird and wonderful outfits...

Comic Con International!

The four-day pop culture extravaganza celebrates film, TV, video games, comic books, costumes and other popular arts.

There are often massive announcements or teases for future films and TV shows and this year has been no exception.

Here are some things we have learned at Comic-Con 2019 so far...

The Spongebob Movie

SpongebobTheMovie

Is it just our eyes or is this movie poster moving?!

It's an optical illusion and a limited edition poster made especially for Comic-Con.

As the poster tells you, "The Spongebob Movie: It's a wonderful sponge" will be released in 2020.

The entire core cast and the creators of the Nickelodeon show took part in a panel (where they talk to an audience of fans and journalists and answer their questions) to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.

Not much has been revealed about the plot, only that it will explore the character's origin story.

His Dark Materials

We told you back in June that a new TV series based on Phillip Pullman's His Dark Materials trilogy is coming.

We have now - thanks to the cast panel at Comic-Con - seen a trailer for the series and it looks... well, dark!

Getty Images Ruth Wilson, Lin Manuel Miranda and James McAvoy all star in the upcoming series of His Dark Materials, which will be on the BBC.

The story follows the epic adventures of Lyra Belacqua as she tries to find her friend Roger and discover more about what the mysterious 'dust' is.

Along with her daemon Pantalaimon, Lyra meets giant armoured polar bears, witches and evil villains.

Her adventure begins when she overhears a secret and discovers a mysterious rare device called the alethiometer, which only she can use.

The event runs until Monday 22 July and there is still has lots more to come!