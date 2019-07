On 20 July 2019 it's 50 years since the first man stepped on the moon.

We took 12-year-old space fan Salahuddin to Jodrell bank in Cheshire to find out more about the Moon Landing.

Find out more:

Apollo 11 Moon landing: Everything you need to know

Moon landing quiz: How much do you know about Apollo 11 mission?

Moon landing conspiracy theories aren't true - here's how we know