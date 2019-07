Manchester United: The red devils say that the the new kit is a token to United's incredible 1998-1999 season during which they made history by becoming the first team to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in one season. The new shirt features the minutes in which goals from the 1999 Champions League final were scored with 90+1 and 90+3 on the sleeves, of which current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the last.