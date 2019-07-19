Awkward! Five of the best/worst social media gaffes

Getty Images Kieran Trippier made the awkward mistake on Instagram to over 500,000 followers!

Ever made an embarrassing mistake? Of course you have - we are all human!

But imagine millions of people being able to see your mistake - well that's what can happen to celebrities on social media.

After joining Atletico Madrid, footballer Kieran Trippier posted a heartfelt message of thanks to the Tottenham Hotspur fans and players on his Instagram.

However, the message didn't quite reach the correct team as he tagged the San Antonio Spurs (@Spurs) - a basketball team in America - rather than @SpursOfficial, Tottenham's Instagram account.

Awkwarrrrdd!

Instagram/KieranTrippier

Sam Smith

Singer Sam Smith also made an almighty Twitter gaffe when he told concert goers in Nashville he wasn't feeling too well so wouldn't be able to meet them after the show.

"Need to sleep!" he told his followers...

Twitter/SamSmith

However, just three hours later, he came in for a few jibes when he joyfully tweeted he had been in a karaoke bar enjoying an evening on the town!

Twitter/SamSmith

Donald Trump

American President Donald Trump is well known for his Twitter rants but when he accidently misspelled the Prince of Wales... well, you can image the memes that followed!

Twitter / @realdonaldtrump

Ed Balls

We are willing to bet every celeb out there searches their name every once in a while!

But it's rather cringey if you do it on Twitter accidently - like former Labour MP Ed Balls did back in 2011.

The 28th of April has since become known as "Ed Balls Day" to mark the Strictly contestant's embarrassing gaffe!

Twitter/EdBalls

Kim Kardashian

Here's a tip from Kim Kardashian - if you are going to complain to a designer, spell his name correctly!

The reality TV star was called out by the Armani social media team for misspelling his first name - Giorgio.