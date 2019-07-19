Cats movie: Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo star

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch: 'Cats', the musical trailer

Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo have spoken about their upcoming roles in the new movie adaptation of Cats.

The director behind the 2012 Les Misérables film, Tom Hooper has signed up an all-star cast to recreate the iconic production for the big screen.

"This musical is timeless" Taylor said about the songs.

The pop superstar plays a feisty cat with a distinct red coat called Bombalurina.

Pictures by Universal Taylor Swift says she "went to cat school" to make sure she was ready for the role!

Jason Derulo, who plays the swaggering cat, The Rum-Tum-Tugger, says "I've always been obsessed with singing and dancing, but it all started with me in the kitchen with my socks on trying to do the moonwalk!"

Jennifer Hudson and Idris Elba have been in rehearsals where they have to dance and perform cat-like actions.

Francesca Hayward the English ballerina plays one of the main characters, Victoria. She is a principal dancer in the Royal Ballet.

Universal Pictures Rebel Wilson, who plays a cat called Jennyanydots, shows the scale of the set...

The set includes giant props such as chairs and bicycles which have been scaled up so the actors appear cat-sized.

What is Cats?

Getty Images The cast of the original musical wore fake fur costumes and intricate make up transforming themselves into cats.

The show was first performed in 1981 and was written by world-famous composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Having run for a whopping 38 years, it is one of the West End's longest running musicals.

It was based on poet T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, and is about a group of feline characters who gather at an event called the "Jellicle Ball".

Tom Hooper says the film uses the most advanced "digital fur technology" ever seen to bring the characters to life.

Universal Pictures Idris Elba's character Macavity is the villan in the musical

The reaction to the trailer has been pretty mixed so far!

Many people have said they are confused about how clothing works in the Cats universe, as many are wearing jackets and shoes, and others don't have any clothes on at all!

Some people have also said it looks slightly scary - particularly Idris Elba's character, Macavity.

Someone on Twitter said they felt a "jumble of emotions ranging from horror to befuddlement"!

So what do you think? What do you think about the costumes?

Let us know in the comments.