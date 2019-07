Getty Images

Border Collies have been named Britain's most badly behaved dog.

Unfortunately, this super intelligent breed can be naughty if they aren't challenged mentally and physically.

But they aren't the only clever creatures, other animals have proven to be pretty smart too.

Do you know how clever animals can be? Test yourself with this fun quiz.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this content click here.